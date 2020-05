SHOREWOOD, Ill. — A Shorewood man is facing charges after an incident Saturday night where a man grabbed a WGN reporter during the 10 p.m. news broadcast and started yelling obscenities.

Shorewood police arrested 20-year-old Eric Farina and charged him with battery and disorderly conduct Sunday morning. Police tell us he made a full confession.

Farina was released on $2,500 bond.