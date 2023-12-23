CHICAGO — Shoppers flooded stores across Chicagoland on Saturday in an effort to snag those last-minute holiday gifts.

They are among the 142 million shoppers who are expected to turn out for what the National Retail Federation calls “Super Saturday,” the last Saturday before Christmas.

It is a day that rivals Black Friday in consumer turnout.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year’s turnout is significantly higher than the last time Super Saturday fell on Dec. 23, which was back in 2017, when 126 million shoppers hit the stores.

“Everybody is out in full force,” said Serge Khalimsky, the Senior General Manager of Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie.

Khalimsky said he advises shoppers to pack their patience if they plan on heading out on Saturday.

“Get in early, don’t wait till the last minute even though it sort of already is, you know, come as early as you can, beat the midday rush,” Khalimsky said.

Some shoppers said Saturday was the only day they had free to take care of their shopping.

“It’s been a bit of a busy year,” shopper Jennifer Bransfield said.

While others were just happy that the weather cooperated with their plans.

“In terms of shopping the weather isn’t that bad,” shopper Madeleine McGrath said.

Westfield Old Orchard, which is open until 10 p.m. on Saturday, will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.