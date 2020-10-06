Shooting reported on NB I-57 near 111th Street, investigation causing massive delays

CHICAGO — A shooting investigation is causing massive delays on I-57 as all northbound lanes remain closed at 119th Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Illinois State Police, a shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. on northbound I-57 near 111th Street on the South Side. There were no injuries reported.

The ISP closed all northbound lanes, including the ramps at 111th Street, 115th Street and 119th Street, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday so they could conduct a shooting investigation. Officers could be seen walking along the interstate, likely searching for shell casings, as part of the investigation.

The closures are causing delays of more than two hours, backing traffic up to I-294/Tri-State Tollway. All northbound lanes remain closed as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic Advisory

I-57 northbound at 111th Street is shut down for an investigation. All traffic is being diverted off at 119th Street. The public is asked to seek alternate routes. #ILtraffic #ChiTraffic #TrafficAlert — ISPDistrictChicago (@ChicagoIsp) October 6, 2020