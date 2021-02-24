Shooting on OB I-55 at Kedzie; 1 person in custody, police say

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police are investigating after a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway at Kedzie Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on outbound I-55, according to police. A male and female gunshot victim ended up at 53rd and Harlem.

The victims’ conditions have not yet been released.

Police said at least 40 rounds were found in the victim’s vehicle.

One person is in custody, police say. An investigation is underway.

As of 9:40 a.m., only one lane of traffic was getting by on the outbound Stevenson at Kedzie.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.