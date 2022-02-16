Shooting investigation shuts down SB lanes of I-55 near Damen

CHICAGO — A shooting investigation has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary information, Illinois State Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting at South Pulaski Road around 10:50 a.m. At approximately 11:48 a.m., the southbound lanes of I55 near Damen were closed for an investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is urged to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.