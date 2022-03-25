CHICAGO — A shooting that left one person wounded shut down part of the Dan Ryan Expressway as police investigated.

The shooting happened on the inbound Dan Ryan near 67th Street around 6 a.m. Friday. One person was hospitalized. State police said the person has non-life-threatening injuries

All lanes were blocked on the Dan Ryan at 71st Street causing traffic delays during the morning commute. Drivers were being urged to avoid the area and consider taking public transportation.

The lanes have since reopened.