WATCH LIVE
WGN Morning News

Shooting investigation shuts down SB I-55 between State and Damen

Chicago News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A police investigation is underway on the southbound Stevenson Expressway after reports of shots fired at a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Southbound I-55 is closed between Damen and State Street. Lake Shore Drive traffic to SB I-55 is diverted off at State; SB Dan Ryan exit to SB I-55 is CLOSED; SB Chinatown Feeder ramp to SB I-55 is CLOSED.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News