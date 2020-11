CHICAGO — A shooting investigation has all lanes blocked on the westbound Eisenhower Expressway.

The shooting happened early Monday morning on I-290 at Homan.

All westbound I-290 traffic is being forced off at the Homan exit. Congress is packed with the rerouted traffic. You can get back on just west of Independence.

Here's a look at the massive delay building on WB I-290. Jammed back to Damen with all traffic diverted off at Homan for a shooting investigation. Traffic can re-enter WB I-290 at Independence. pic.twitter.com/bTj3HNSOkc — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 9, 2020

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.