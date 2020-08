CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after a shooting on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday near Damen. Police said the man was shot multiple times and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Shell casings have been found near Leavitt.

All westbound lanes are closed from Damen to Western as police investigate.

All lanes still blocked WB I-290 Damen to Western for shooting investigation. pic.twitter.com/XhtkLBxW5Z — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 24, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.