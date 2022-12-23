CHICAGO — The harsh winter weather conditions have affected several of the major shipping companies as Christmas and the holidays approach.

FedEx issued a statement saying they’re experiencing substantial disruptions in their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs due to severe weather that created potentially hazardous operating conditions.

UPS also said the weather impacted its air and ground network, including its hub in Rockford, Illinois.

Amazon said there may be delays to some customer orders after the weather.

Tim Norman with USPS said letter carriers have been working around the clock to ensure customer packages and letters reach their final destinations by Sunday.

“We’re on track,” Norman said. “We’re going to do everything possible as long as we can.”

All companies have echoed the safety of their employees comes first and if there is a delay, it will arrive as soon as possible.

Shoppers WGN spoke with said they understand the fate of their packages is out of their control and if they’re late, they said they’ll still have a merry time.

Friday is the last day to ensure your USPS packages make it under the tree by Christmas via Priority Mail Express.