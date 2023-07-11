CHICAGO — A small addition to the Shedd Aquarium is big news for the rockhopper penguin population.

Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The Shedd has welcomed its first rockhopper chick in eight years. The currently unnamed baby penguin began breaking out of its egg on June 15 after 32 days of development. It was born to parents Edward and Annie who gained fame during the pandemic for taking part in penguin field trip videos and becoming the subject of their own children’s book.

Currently weighing-in at about two-pounds, the chick will spend time on exhibit with its parents and behind the scenes with Shedd caretakers. That means visitors may see the new arrival in the aquarium’s Polar Play Zone.

Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

According to the Shedd, southern rockhopper penguin populations in zoos and aquariums are managed through a Species Survival Plan with 16 participating AZA-accredited facilities in the United States. The last rockhopper chick born at Shedd was Diego, who hatched in 2015.