CHICAGO — Shedd Aquarium leaders plan to unveil “never-before-seen renderings and new details about construction plans” for their Centennial Commitment.

2030 will mark the Shedd’s 100th anniversary. Last year the organization announced a $500 million investment to modernize the aquarium by that centennial anniversary.

Shedd leaders will be joined by Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson Tuesday to reveal plans for new exhibits, learning spaces, and amenities to be installed over the next few years, according to a press release.

WGN plans to livestream the event in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.

According to the Shedd’s Centennial Commitment website, the vision for the aquarium includes:

Deeper community investments and partnerships that not only bring the aquarium further into Chicago neighborhoods, but also bring neighborhood-level environmental discussions and solutions into new, expansive, dedicated community spaces within Shedd’s walls.

A modernized aquarium experience through the transformation and restoration of the historic galleries and dynamic new exhibits that provide greater and more accessible entry points to see and connect with aquatic life as a springboard to inquiry and nature exploration.

New educational and experiential programs created with equity and inclusion at the center that deepen science learning, increase environmental literacy and empower futures for youth.

Compelling digital engagements that bring animals and conservation action programs from the aquarium into more hands and homes everywhere.

Advancements in exemplary animal care and welfare for the thousands of animals in our care and to increase Shedd’s capacity to respond to more wildlife in crisis.

Accelerated aquatic research and science to address the largest threats to biodiversity and species extinction.