Shedd Aquarium to reopen in July following coronavirus closure

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

CHICAGO — After 16 weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Shedd Aquarium will reopen in July.

Aquarium members will be welcomed back beginning Wednesday, July 1, followed by the general public on Friday, July 3.

However, a few things will be different:

New, separate entrance and exit points

Limited hourly building capacity

Timed-admission to maintain an even flow of guests throughout the day

Required face coverings for anyone over 2 years old

Social distancing of at least 6 feet required

Circulation paths to encourage one-directional flow

Additional handwashing and sanitization stations

Expanded sanitization and cleaning regimen , including frequently scheduled cleaning on high-touch surfaces and deep cleanings every night

including frequently scheduled cleaning on high-touch surfaces and deep cleanings every night Physical barriers will be installed in places where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Additionally, the Shedd is pausing experiences such as the 4-D theatre and aquatic presentations to reduce large gatherings and groups.

With the reopening, Shedd has called back 120 of its furloughed staff members to work.

Purchasing a ticket to the Shedd in advance online or by phone at 312-939-2438 is required, due to new timed admission entry.