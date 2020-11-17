Shedd Aquarium to close for rest of 2020

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium will voluntarily re-close to the public beginning 5 p.m. Tuesday as city and statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts continue.

The aquarium is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Jan. 2.

“Although we continue to be a safe place to work and visit due to limited capacity attendance, facial covering mandate and rigorous social distancing protocols, we are taking this action proactively for the positive influence it may have for all,” said President and CEO Bridget Coughlin, Ph.D.

According to a release, the Shedd will “continue to lean into a growing suite of digital programs that encourage discovery and bring guests eye-to-eye with animals from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

The Shedd’s essential staff will continue to go in to care for its 32,000 animals.

The public is encouraged to follow Shedd’s social media channels and website for continued updates and offerings