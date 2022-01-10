Shedd Aquarium announces $500M expansion

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium announced a new $500 million expansion.

The Chicago-area also launched a new strategy leading to its 100th anniversary in 2030. The new “centennial commitment” is focused on people, communities and aquatic life.

It will focus on deeper community investments and partnerships, a restoration of the galleries and exhibits, and new educational programs.

Another goal focuses on increasing the Shedd’s ability to respond to more wildlife in crisis.

Currently, Shedd winter hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required.