Shedd Aquarium animals take field trip to Garfield Park Conservatory

CHICAGO — Several animals from Shedd Aquarium took an Earth Day field trip to Garfield Park Conservatory, allowing the birds to stretch their wings in the large, open atmosphere.

During the animals’ visit, two green-winged macaws named Poblano and Serrano saw several species of flowers in the Show House before taking flight in the Fern Room.

Due to birds being natives of the Amazon, the warm, humid space of the Palm House offered a similar climate.

A green tree python named Ivy enjoyed the Sugar from the Sun and Desert House exhibits, owing to its’ origin of Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.

The trip is part of the animals’ overall welfare program, which ensures that no two days are ever the same for the animals. The animals also serve as ambassadors for their species, sparking connections with guests around the world and inspiring the public to take action to conserve crucial aquatic environments.