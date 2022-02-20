‘She loved this city’: Chicago philanthropist Josephine Minow dies at 95

CHICAGO — Josephine Minow’s life was a life lived well and shaped by her hometown of Chicago.

Nell and Martha Minow recall their childhood spent with parents who gave so much of themselves.

“She was very much her own person, all her life,” Nell Minow told WGN News. “My mom was the biggest booster Chicago ever had. I used to call her the Chicago Tourism Board.”

Their father, Newton Minow, the former chair of the Federal Communications Commission during the Kennedy Administration, went on to have a successful law career in Chicago.

In 2016, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom with his beloved ‘Jo’ by his side, as always for the pair married 72 years.

“It was a true love affair throughout their lives,” Martha Minow told WGN News. “They would look at each other with these adoring looks, and if one was enjoying something, they other would point and say ‘Look, look!’ Isn’t that wonderful?”

“Hashtag couple goals. They were the lovebirds of all time,” Nell Minow added.

“They made each other better and frankly, they made everyone they met better,” Martha stated.

One could make the argument for their city as well.

‘Jo’ sat on the boards of many non-profits aimed at giving back.

“She loved this city,” her daughter Martha said. “She loved the spirit. She loved the openness, the open-heartedness, the unpretentiousness, and the variety. She gave her heart to this city and her time and efforts.”

Many of Josephine Minow’s efforts were in advocacy as she landed her voice and her position to help others on subjects ranging from LGBTQ rights to race.

“As a child growing up in the Depression and World War II, she had a finely tuned sense of injustice. When she went to college, she fought with a group called ‘The Quibblers’ to open up the dorms at Northwestern, which at the time did not allow non-whites to be the dorms,” Martha said. “She took that same campaign to a group of people challenging the practices of department stores in Chicago. They wouldn’t hire people of color. And one of the managers said ‘we’ll outlast you’ and she just laughed and when he was gone and the rules changed, that was her vindication.”

The Minow’s connection to the Obamas dates back decades — witnessing the future president and first lady out on their first date chronicled in the movie ‘Southside with You.’

Newton Minow was a partner at Sidley Austin.

“They were both working at the time at the law firm,” Martha said. The president-to-be was a summer intern and his mentor was Michelle and they were a little embarrassed to be seen out on the first date but mom and dad said: “Oh, have a great time.”

“And they took them to Ravinia once a year thereafter,” Nell added.

Josephine Minow’s died on Friday at her home in Chicago at 95, leaving behind a family and a city forever grateful.

“How can we be anything other than grateful? Nell told WGN News. “For an extraordinary person with stories and wisdom and wit that we can only try and emulate.”