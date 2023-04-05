CHICAGO — A ground stop has been issued at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports due to severe weather across the area Wednesday, according to the FAA.

A number of watches and warnings have been issued:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 11 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Porter County IN until 8:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been for La Porte IN, Westville IN and Trail Creek IN until 8:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for areas including Valparaiso IN, Chesterton IN and South Haven IN until 8:45 a.m.

Winds could gust up to 70-75 mph, hail could reach 2” in diameter or greater and there is the threat of a few tornadoes as well. Non-thunderstorm winds could gust up to 45-50 mph.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the highlighted counties in the map below. Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 45-50 mph are expected. Winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could snap, resulting in a few power outages. Strong/severe storms could produce higher gusts.

