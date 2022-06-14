BELLWOOD, Ill. — Severe storms left behind considerable damage Monday from the Northwest suburbs to Northwest Indiana.

High winds peeled off the roof off an apartment complex on 24th and Washington Street in Bellwood. Residents said shortly after they received tornado warnings on their phones, they took cover.

One person was injured and transported to an area hospital, but is expected to be OK. Many residents are displaced due to the building’s damage.

Footage from Skycam9 captured apartments on the building’s third floor completely exposed.

The first Tornado Warning was issued for Cook and Kane counties at around 6 p.m. Monday. Shortly after, the City of Chicago was involved. Two warnings encompassed the entire city until 7:45 p.m.

The last Tornado Warning expired at 8:15 p.m. for Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana.

More than 51,000 ComEd customers are still without power Tuesday morning.