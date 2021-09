CHICAGO — Eight people have been displaced and six buildings have burned in a fire in the city’s Fuller Park neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Chicago fire officials.

From @CFDMedia – Four (4) occupied structures in front, Two (2) coach houses in rear also occupied. Human Services requested for Eight (8) displaced at this time — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 30, 2021

Chicago fire officials said no injuries were reported in the fire that burned six total structures in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue. Four pets were rescued from the scene and are being attended to by EMS personnel.