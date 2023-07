CHICAGO — Several garages were damaged in a fire early Wednesday on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Chicago fire officials said the fire started in the 5700 block of West 64th Place around 1 a.m.



Police and fire crews responded to the call and found six garages on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fires.

No injuries were reported. No homes were damaged.

Officials said the fire started in one garage and spread to adjacent garages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.