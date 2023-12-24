CHICAGO — Several flights departing from Chicago’s Midway International Airport have been canceled on Christmas Eve morning due to the fog.

There is a dense fog advisory in the area until 9 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., visibility at Midway was .5 miles. Visibility at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is 5 miles.

At 7:20 a.m., a ground stop was issued at Midway.

Several Southwest Airlines and Frontier flights are canceled through 9 a.m.

On Saturday evening, a ground stop was issued at Midway due to the fog.

Southwest released the following statement to WGN-TV.

We’re working with our Customers whose travel is impacted by fog at Chicago Midway that began Saturday night and prevented inbound aircraft from landing, forcing some diversions and subsequent flight cancelations. With visibility remaining below required operational minimums throughout the night and expected to continue through daybreak, we’ve modified our planned start for today (Sunday) at Chicago Midway. We have all-hands on deck as our Employees are working quickly to take care of our Customers and accommodate them on alternative flights. Chicago Midway is our fourth busiest airport operation, with more than 200 departures a day scheduled over the holiday weekend. As a result of the fog at Midway, we have canceled less than 1% of our total flights early on Sunday (53 out of 4242) throughout our network.

Passengers flying out of Chicago’s airports should check their flight status with their airline.