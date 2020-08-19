Several demonstrate Wednesday at Mercy Hospital after closing plans announced

CHICAGO – A group of demonstrators said closing Mercy Hospital will deepen health disparities on the South Side.

Sallie Coronado said for her family, Mercy Hospital means life.

Her husband was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after suffering a stroke.

“Mercy is so close to where we live. And they saved his life,” he said.

Now, the community is fighting to save the hospital after its parent company recently announced its closure.

“It is heartless to propose this closure in the middle of a pandemic,” State Rep. Theresa Mah said.

“What patients on the South Side need is more access to outpatient care. That was the focus of our Southside Transformation merger and it remains our focus looking forward to the future,” Mercy said in a statement.

Mercy Hospital employs nearly 1,700 people.