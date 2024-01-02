HINSDALE, Ill. — Several suburbs are holding meetings on Tuesday night to tackle the ongoing issues associated with migrant arrivals.

Hinsdale, one of the towns set to discuss the recent drop-offs, has seen the arrival of hundreds of migrants in recent weeks, and now the city wants to put a plan in place before the next bus arrives.

At least 11 buses carrying around 450 people have arrived in recent weeks. Video taken on Monday shows a group being dropped off at the Metra stations, left to finish their journey to Chicago.

It’s all part of a growing problem where busloads of asylum seekers are being brought from Texas and dumped outside of Chicago, sometimes stranded without shelter.

“One bus dropped off in Petone, basically in the middle of a field,” Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said.

Efforts are underway in Kane County to pre-empt similar problems.

“We are always trying to be prepared,” Hain said.

In a recent interview, Hain said they have buses ready to quickly connect migrants with available resources.

“We established what we call a “bus response team,” which is nine deputies, four supervisors, and we have three school busses on standby at a nearby high school. So if that worst-case scenario does happen, we can go grab the buses, respond to the scene, help people get on the bus,’ Hain said.

Ordinances will also be discussed in Joliet, Buffalo Grove and North Chicago on Tuesday night.

North Chicago is planning to vote on financial penalties for unexpected dropoffs, similar to those recently enacted in Tinley Park.

“The ordinance going before the City Council will allow for any commercial passenger transportation company found to have violated the ordinance to be fined of not less than $1,000 and not more than $5,000 for each passenger,” North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Grundy County, signs have gone up along I-55 warning buses not to stop there.

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said right or wrong, the crisis is going to force officials to tackle the border.

Briley said, “Whether I agree or disagree with Governor Abbott, I think he’s doing something that’s getting national attention and it’s going to require our politicians to make decisions on ‘How do you fix this border issue?'”

According to Chicago’s latest numbers, the city has just topped 29,000 migrant arrivals since buses began arriving in August of 2022.

City officials say they are working on a better way to track the number of migrants being dropped in the suburbs.