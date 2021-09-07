Several Chicago businesses cited for mask violations over Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO – The city of Chicago has issued several citations to businesses in violation of the reinstated indoor mask mandate. Officials warn that businesses not in compliance could face additional citations, fines and closure for the most egregious cases.

This weekend alone, three Chicago businesses hit with citations include:

Amid a rise in COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant, the city reinstated the mask mandate on Aug. 20. Just last week, Chicago’s top doctor Allison Arwady said universal masking already seemed to be helping to stabilize the city’s coronavirus numbers.

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, from Sept 2-5, the Department of Business and Consumer Protection (BACP) conducted 110 investigations, issuing 66 citations. There were a total of 10 citations for failure to abide by the mask mandate. Other businesses cited include The Mine Music and La Cocina, both located on W. Lake Street. Cactus Food & Liquor received a notice to correct.

Masks are now required in indoor public settings in Chicago for everyone over two years old, regardless of vaccination status. Mask may be removed in restaurants and bars when patrons are actively eating and drinking.

Officials with the BACP say businesses should be on high alert that the city strictly enforces the mask mandate. In addition, residents may call 311 to report businesses that are not complying.