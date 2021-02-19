Many boxes of food intended for CPS students found on side of Englewood road

CHICAGO — Someone is throwing away many boxes of food intended for Chicago Public Schools students on the side of an Englewood road.

Near the corner of 61st Street and Wentworth, there are dozens of boxes in the snow. Inside the boxes include hamburgers, mac ‘n cheese, muffins, milk and vegetables.

WGN News was made aware of the situation from the following Facebook video, which contains some explicit language.

A paper was located inside a box that described the food as a three-day meal kid with the logos of Chicago Public Schools and Aramark on them.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” said resident Martinez Williams. “I personally know kids that don’t have lunch at home to eat. (I) give them change so I know they need these lunches.”

CPS said they learned of the incident Friday and are working with Aramark.

“We are greatly concerned that food prepared for our students has been discarded. We learned of this issue today and are working with our food service partner to investigate this matter, prevent it from happening again, and ensure appropriate consequences for everyone involved,” the district said.

Aramark told WGN News a full investigation has been launched.