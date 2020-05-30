Several arrests made after Chicago protest over George Floyd’s death

CHICAGO — Multiple people were arrested Friday evening at a downtown protest in response to the death of George Floyd.

Chicago police were not able to provide exact numbers, but did confirm there were arrests.

The protest follow those seen around the country — and most heavily in Minneapolis where 46-year-old Floyd was killed by a police officer who has since been charged.

What started as a relatively small protest near Millennium Park grew in size as the night wore on.

The group yelled “I can’t breathe” and “no justice, no peace.” Before marching through the streets, the group held a press conference at Millenium Park.

“Everyday you wake up and it’s ‘who’s going to be next?,” one protester said.

The group left Millenium Park with no intended route. At one point, they walked down Michigan Avenue into oncoming traffic. They were stopped by police as they attempted to get on I-290 from Congress.

A curfew was imposed for 8 p.m. in Minneapolis after the city burned for a third straight night. However, thousands ignored the curfew and continued their protests.