CHICAGO — Friends and family gathered Friday to honor the Chicago Marine who was fatally stabbed during a visit to Boston.

23-year-old Daniel Martinez’s was stabbed outside a bar in Boston during St Patrick’s weekend.

Prosecutors said he got into a verbal altercation with a bouncer upon being denied entry. Video shows the two in a confrontation and as Martinez walks away, the bouncer, Alvaro Larrama, follows him and stabs him in the chest.

Martinez’s service took place at his father’s funeral home at 63rd Street and Menard Avenue in Chicago as American flags lined the sidewalk outside.

His loved ones remember him as a man who loved and served his country.

Martinez is survived by his parents, and two brothers and a sister. The family plans to sue the bar.



Larrama was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty. He was held without bond.