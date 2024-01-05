CHICAGO – An unresponsive body was discovered on the CTA Blue Line tracks near Terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport.

Chicago police told WGN News the discovery was made just before 3:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of Kennedy Expressway.

Due to the service disruption, .shuttle buses will be available between Rosemont and O’Hare to provide connecting service through the affected area, a CTA spokesperson said.

No further details were made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.