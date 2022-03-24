CHICAGO — Service on several CTA lines is currently suspended on Chicago’s North Side due to a “track condition.”
CTA tweeted around 7 a.m. that services was suspended on the Purple, Red and Brown lines near the Belmont stop.
Service that has been impacted is as follows:
- No Brown Line trains between Southport and Armitage
- No Red Line trains between Thorndale and Fullerton
- Purple Line Express Service has temporarily been suspended
Crews are currently working to restore service.
More information on CTA’s website.
CTA is providing shuttle busses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.