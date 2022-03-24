CHICAGO — Service on several CTA lines is currently suspended on Chicago’s North Side due to a “track condition.”

CTA tweeted around 7 a.m. that services was suspended on the Purple, Red and Brown lines near the Belmont stop.

Service that has been impacted is as follows:

  • No Brown Line trains between Southport and Armitage
  • No Red Line trains between Thorndale and Fullerton
  • Purple Line Express Service has temporarily been suspended

Crews are currently working to restore service.

More information on CTA’s website.

CTA is providing shuttle busses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.