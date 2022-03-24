CHICAGO — Service on several CTA lines is currently suspended on Chicago’s North Side due to a “track condition.”

CTA tweeted around 7 a.m. that services was suspended on the Purple, Red and Brown lines near the Belmont stop.

Service that has been impacted is as follows:

No Brown Line trains between Southport and Armitage

No Red Line trains between Thorndale and Fullerton

Purple Line Express Service has temporarily been suspended

Crews are currently working to restore service.

Crews working on track repairs near Clark/School. Currently, CTA says it has not yet determined the cause of the "track issues" at the Clark junction that are impacting the Brown, Red & Purple Experss trains this morning. pic.twitter.com/JY4pIfpQdI — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 24, 2022

CTA is providing shuttle busses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.