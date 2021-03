CHICAGO — “Serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman has been taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, according to a source.

The source reports Hartman was spotted on the non-secure side of the airport Tuesday.

She had not made it past TSA security checkpoints, according to the source.

Hartman has been arrested multiple times at O’Hare, Midway and airports across the country for trying to bypass airport security.

