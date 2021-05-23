Seniors help seniors at Northwest Side business

CHICAGO — It can be difficult to get the right in-home caregiver for an elderly relative. One business on the Northwest Side pairs seniors who turn out helping one another.

“I have met some of the loveliest people and formed really good friendships,” caregiver Tobey Ellison said.

75-year-old Tobey Ellison is a senior helping seniors, a caregiver about the same age or younger than some of her clients. They have a lot more in common.

Exercise is the key to staying healthy, strong and stable as we age. Not only is Tobey a person to talk to, but a person to get you up and moving.

So grab a ball, a band, a chair and a friend at Seniors Helping Seniors Chicago.