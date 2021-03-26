Sen. Dick Durbin, state legislators call for more gun control in wake of mass shootings

CHICAGO — Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin met with Illinois legislators on the South Side of Chicago Friday to call for tighter gun control measures at both the state and federal levels.

In wake of several recent mass shootings both in the Chicago area and across the United States, Durbin is pressuring both state and federal lawmakers to adopt change in gun laws. The recent push has gained momentum with Democratic President Joe Biden hinting at support.

Durbin introduced a bill mandating tighter controls when it comes to out-of-state gun show purchases, pointing to the high amount of guns brought into Chicago and the rest of Illinois through gun shows in Indiana.