Semi truck carrying tires catches fire on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO — A semi truck fire closed the inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford for several hours Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-94 near 130th Street on the Far South Side. The semi was carrying tires at the time of the incident, and was fully engulfed with flames when emergency crews arrived.

130th closed. All ramps inbound closed at 130. CFD getting water from hydrants off expressway pic.twitter.com/4aD9WirHjj — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 2, 2021

The Chicago Fire Departments says they used water from hydrants off the expressway.

Semi fully involved inbound Bishop Ford at 130th. Full of tires. Traffic down to one lane pic.twitter.com/bijejJV6wY — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 2, 2021

The blaze was put out about 6:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Major delays remain around and leading up to 130th Street. Consider an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.