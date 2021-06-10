Semi rollover crash shuts down I-80 in SW suburbs

MINOOKA, Ill. — A rollover semi-truck crash has shut down Interstate 80 in the southwest suburbs.

The accident involving two semis happened before 4:30 a.m. Thursday on westbound I-80 near Ridge Rd. in Minooka.

The semi on the westbound side has been up-righted. The semi on the eastbound side is still on its side with boxes of produce scattered nearby.

Westbound I-80 is back open. Eastbound I-80 remains closed from Ridge to I-55. There’s currently about a four-mile backup approaching the detour EB I-80 at Ridge where traffic is forced off.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.