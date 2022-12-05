CHICAGO — Chicago Fire is investigating a fatal semi-truck and car crash on the Dan Ryan headed northbound that took place early Monday morning.

The crash took place on the Dan Ryan expressway at 83rd Street per state police and all lanes southbound are closed from 81st to 87th street, Traffic is being rerouted off 87th.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the driver of the car was reportedly pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the semi-truck was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

This story is currently developing.