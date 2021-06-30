Semi driver killed in crash on I-294 near Lyons

LYONS, Ill. — The 68-year-old driver of a semi truck was killed in a crash on Interstate 294 near Lyons, according to Illinois State Police.

The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-294 at milepost 22.5, near 5th Avenue. ISP says the male driver of the semi was stopped due to construction, when another truck did not stop and struck him from behind.

The driver, from Montgomery, IL, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other truck, a 54-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.