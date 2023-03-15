CHICAGO – Touting it as “a richly curated slate of musical events,” the Lyric Opera has announced the details for their upcoming 2023-2024 slate of performances.

It will start in September and run through April 2024 with a collection of performances for fans of the historic opera company that will be staging its 69th season.

Performances of “The Flying Dutchman” will start the season along with an opening gala featuring “An Evening with Audra McDonald.” Other musical shows include “The Daughter of the Regiment,” “Jenůfa.” “Cinderella,” “Champion,” “Aida,” and Mozart’s “Requiem.”

“Opera is at a very challenging moment, and I am proud of how our entire company is rising to that challenge every day,” Lyric Opera president, CEO, and general director Anthony Freud in a statement. “Despite the painful new economic realities of producing grand opera, Lyric will present a varied and compelling 2023/24 Season that keeps our main pillars front and center: presenting the best singers in the world, bringing exciting and thought-provoking large-scale productions to the stage, and offering fresh contemporary perspectives that point to the future of our beloved art form.”

Here is the full 2023-2024 schedule for the Lyric Opera

September 23-October 7, 2023 – The Flying Dutchman

October 6, 2023 – Season Opening Gala: An Evening with Audra McDonald

November 4-25, 2023 – The Daughter of the Regiment

November 12-26 – Jenůfa

January 21–February 10, 2024 – Cinderella

January 27-February 11, 2024 – Champion

March 9–April 7, 2024 – Aida

March 22 & 24, 2024 – Mozart’s Requiem