CHICAGO — A security incident at the FBI’s Chicago Field Office Thursday morning prompted a law enforcement response —but the facility was quickly deemed secure.

An FBI spokesperson would not elaborate on the nature of the incident, but said there were no injuries and there is no threat to the public at this time.

It happened at around 11 a.m., officials said.

“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson told WGN News.

She deferred other questions to the Federal Protective Service — which handles security at many government buildings. The referral likely indicates the security incident did not occur inside the FBI building, but rather near its perimeter.

Security at federal law enforcement offices has been on heightened alert since an armed man attempted to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati field office on August 11.

He led police on a chase, firing shots at state troopers before being killed. The suspect was reportedly known to law enforcement because of a connection to the January 6th attack on the US Capitol and alleged ties to far-right extremist groups.

A law enforcement source said the incident at the FBI’s Chicago office does not appear to be tied to the incident in Cincinnati and was described as “brief” in nature.