Security guard rescued after falling into trench in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A security guard was rescued early Wednesday after he fell into a trench dug for utility work near a strip mall in a western Chicago suburb, officials said.

The 25-year-old man security guard for Factor, a packaged meal preparation company, fell into the hole as he was walking around the building in Aurora and got stuck in it just before 12:15 a.m.

Officials said the man yelled to a co-worker for help, setting off a 2-hour-long rescue that involved 20 different agencies.

The man, who was conscious and speaking to rescue crews, was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was listed in critical condition.