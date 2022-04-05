CHICAGO — A second juvenile has now been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 70-year-old woman in the Hegewisch neighborhood.

Yvonne Ruzich, was parked in her car in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue just after 4:25 a.m. on Aug. 16 when two teens approached and opened fire. Family said she was on her way to work and was killed near her place of employment, Baltimore Food Store.

Ruzich and her stepson were parked in front of the store when security video showed a third vehicle pulling up behind them. Two suspects get out and walk between the cars, with one pulling out a gun and shooting at Ruzich.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Tuesday. He was arrested on the 100 block of East 114th Place.

In August, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody in the 10600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. He was also charged with murder.