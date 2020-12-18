Second teen charged in murder of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO — A second teenager has been charged in the murder of a retired Chicago firefighter.

Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary, Indiana, was charged Thursday with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking-aggravated firearm, one felony count unlawful use of a possess/carry/conceal weapon and one felony count unlawful use of a machine gun/automatic weapon.

Dwain Williams, 65, was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3 in Morgan Park. Police said Williams was in the 2400 block of West 118th Street around 2 p.m. and was leaving a popcorn store when he was approached by four people. One of the people had a gun and fired shots, striking Williams in the abdomen.

Williams was taken to Advocate Christ, where he was pronounced dead. Williams was a highly decorated 65-year-old fire lieutenant who retired just two years ago.

Johnson was placed into custody around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 15900 Block of S. Leclaire Ave in Oak Forest, after he was identified as an offender in the attempted armed robbery and fatal shooting of Williams.

Johnson is due in bond court Friday.

A 15-year-old was charged Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting.