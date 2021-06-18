Second suspect arrested in connection with murder of Gary security guard

GARY, Ind. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a Gary security guard, according to the FBI.

FBI officials said the second suspect, who is yet to be identified, was apprehended Friday morning at approximately 1 a.m.

James A. King, 24, of Miami, Florida was arrested shortly after the incident occurred on June 11. King was indicted on Thursday and faces charges of murder and armed robbery.

Richard Castellana was killed last Friday in what police said was an ambush when two armed men robbed the First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road.

WGN’s Skycam 9 was over the scene of several officers sped away from the bank and headed toward a wooded area in Gary. After searching in the brush for a few minutes, King was taken into custody by Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies.