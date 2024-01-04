CHICAGO — A man and a woman are dead after a double homicide that took place on the South Side Wednesday.

A woman shot in the early-morning hours of Jan. 1 in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side was pronounced dead around 9 p.m. Wednesday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The woman, 50, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

She joins a 53-year-old man who was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene as victims of the double-homicide.

A 48-year-old woman was also shot in the incident and taken to the hospital in fair condition, Chicago police said at the time.

Police said the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 near 70th St. and S. Wabash Ave. Three people were inside a home when gunfire came through the window, according to police.