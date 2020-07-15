Second man charged with first-degree murder of 7-year-old Natalie Wallace

CHICAGO – Police have made a second arrest in the murder of slain 7-year-old Natalie Wallace.

Davion Mitchell, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery after Wallace was shot and later died at a Fourth of July party in the 100 block of North Latrobe.

Earlier in July, the accused getaway driver, Reginald Merrill, 33, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.

Police believe three men got out of a vehicle Merrill was driving, including Mitchell, and opened fire. They said Mitchell got out of the front-passenger side door and began shooting.

The shooting was reportedly gang retaliation and Wallace was shot in the forehead while playing in her grandmother’s yard.

According to a bond proffer, prosecutors believe the brother of the two unidentified shooters was killed in a gang-related shooting on June 29. Police said the shooters believed someone on North Latrobe was responsible for the slaying of the brother.

A 32-year-old man, who was shot in the ankle, positively identified all three shooters off Ring camera footage in the neighborhood, the proffer states.

The Wallace family is devastated after the shooting.

Father Nathan Wallace said he had dropped his daughter off at her grandmother’s house minutes before she was shot.

“I left out the block 10 minutes then get a call one of, ‘your baby is shot,’” Nathan Wallace said. “My heart’s broken. It hurts me my youngest daughter is no longer here.”

Police are still looking for two more men accused of firing shots in Wallace’s direction. If you know anything, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.