Second man charged with first-degree murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

CHICAGO — The second man suspected to be involved in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams has been charged with first-degree murder.

Demond Goudy, 21, was taken into custody Monday in the 1500 block of South Springfield following a SWAT standoff.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after Adams was shot and killed at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt.

Over the weekend, an 18-year-old man was charged in her murder. Authorities believe Marion Lewis, 18, was driving the vehicle that the shooters used to fire at Jaslyn and her father.

Chicago police have not said at this time if Goudy was one of the shooters. The first suspect arrested, Marion Lewis, was shot by CPD after

Jaslyn, affectionately known as “Pinky,” had three siblings. Family members said Jaslyn went to Cameron Elementary School and loved to dance and make Tik Tok videos.

Jaslyn Adams



If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.