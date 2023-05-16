CHICAGO — A second person has been charged in the shooting and robbery of Dakotah Earley in May 2022.

An 18-year-old man faces one felony county of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of receive/possess/sell a stolen vehicle and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to police.

Police said the 18-year-old was arrested Monday after being identified as one of the offenders who robbed 23-year-old Earley at gunpoint before seriously injuring him on the 1300 block of West Webster in Lincoln Park on May 6, 2022.

Earley underwent numerous surgeries, including having his leg amputated, before being discharged from the ICU at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in June. By September, Earley was back home, four months after the shooting.

A GoFundMe account raised nearly $130,000 for Earley’s medical expenses.

The offender was 17-years-old when the attack happened. He is due in bond court Tuesday.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, was charged last May with attempted murder and armed robbery in the shooting.