LISLE, Ill. — Despite temperatures still being a bit chilly for the time of year, seasonal plants are beginning to bloom at Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

It’s the 100th anniversary for the DuPage County nature preserve, with 1,700 acres of outdoor sanctuary, including a children’s garden.

The Arboretum is anticipating the opening of the Grand Garden in September, with new human nature sculptures on the way. In the months ahead, thousands more trees will be planted as well.