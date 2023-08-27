Search underway for missing teen last seen at home in Portage Park

CHICAGO — A search is underway on Sunday afternoon for a missing teen girl who was last seen at her home on the city’s Northwest Side on Wednesday, according to Chicago Police.

Police say they are searching for Jaida Dortch, a missing 17-year-old who has not been seen for several days.

She was last seen at her home in the 5400 block of West Grace Street in the Portage Park neighborhood on Wednesday, August 23, according to officers.

Missing 17-year-old Jaida Dortch (Courtesy: CPD)

Police say the missing teen, who has brown eyes and red hair, stands 4’11″ and weighs around 115 Lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing 17-year-old girl is asked to call Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554.