CHICAGO — A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing teen girl last seen on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, 15-year-old Sherlyn Luvianos has been missing since Monday. Officers say the teen girl was last seen near South Lituanica Avenue and West 32nd Street in Bridgeport.

Police say the teen girl was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black hoodie, black joggers, and white and black gym shoes. Luvianos, who stands 5-foot-5 and weighs around 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Luvianos is known to frequent the areas of 37th Street and Marshfield Avenue as well as Cermak Road and Ashland Avenue.

Police notified the public about the teen’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sherlyn Luvianos to contact the CPD Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.